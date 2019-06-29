Entrepreneur Weekly
FranklinCovey Helps Straighten Out Your Management Mess
Are you the kind of leader that you would look up to? Stepping into a management role is not always second nature and sometimes it takes some failures to rise to the top of your game. We are joined by Scott Jeffrey Miller, Executive Vice President of Thought Leadership of FranklinCovey, who tells us why he wrote his new book, “Management Mess to Leadership Success: 30 Challenges to Become the Leader You Would Follow”. His book is a refreshing, unique take on the unseen side of management that is not often discussed. Taking on this role can be messy and it will be easier to find success with some sage advice. Many roadblocks can pop up on the way to creating a strong team and Scott offers valuable tips on how to thoughtfully face challenges head-on. Are you ready to hone your skills and become a boss that your employees will love and respect? Join us for Scott’s teachings on strengthening your leadership skills. [00:00:00] A Great Leader is a Vulnerable Leader [00:05:55] Don’t be Fooled, Management is Messy [00:11:30] Courage to Lead Difficult Conversations [00:18:21] Honest Feedback Can Be Priceless [00:26:25] Make Time to Form Solid Relationships [00:33:22] Take Time to Clearly Define Your Intent