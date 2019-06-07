My Queue

Podcast / Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
Why the Attitude is Gratitude with Dave Meltzer and Kevin Breeding
There is something to be said about the perspective you have on life and it can definitely make or break success. David Meltzer, Founder and CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, explains that if you make the right decisions based on the right assumptions with the right perspective then you can create happiness. His latest book, “Game-Time Decision Making”, analyzes the strategies of professional sports coaches, managers, owners, and players which has given Dave in-depth insight on decision making. Change your life instantly by raising your awareness, taking accountability, finding forgiveness and empowering your ability to inspire others with these tips from Dave.  Next, we learn that work-life-balance in unattainable but maintaining wellness in all areas of your life isn’t. Mentor and Coach, Kevin Breeding, explains how he hit rock bottom and found clarity on the climb back up. He discovered that his purpose in life was helping others unpack their hidden potential and find a clear path to success. Profession, relationships, and spirituality are just a few of the seven assets in life that we must tend to. Join us to discover the other key components to a healthy lifestyle and unveil which is most important to you. [00:00:00] Assumptions with Perspective [00:05:44] A Map From Your Why to How [00:11:30] Persistent Pursuit of Potential [00:18:21] Find Your Total Life Blueprint [00:26:05] Your Secret Weapon to Clarity [00:33:22] Attend to Your Seven Assets
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.