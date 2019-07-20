Entrepreneur Weekly
Discover Your Higher Nature with The MindFix Group and Mobius Media Solutions
Whatever your habits are, good or bad, chances are that they were formed by learned beliefs you’ve carried around for years. Erin Pheil, Founder of The MindFix Group, exclaims that it’s time to get rid of things that are no longer serving you. With the self-help epidemic that’s occurring it’s easy to get caught up with trying to add tools and tactics to your busy life in order to fix your issues. Erin shares that we must identify the root of the problem and do away with it. Stop covering up your roadblocks and learn to demolish them with Erin’s advice for a clearer path. Next, it’s time to unlock your potential. Patch Baker, Former Marine and entrepreneur of Mobius Media Solutions, believes that we are capable of endless possibilities. He tells us that if we’re willing to continue conquering the small things every day then we’ll build the courage to go after the bigger obstacles. Many people are comfortable sitting in the passenger seat or on the sidelines of life but if you want to make a difference you have to be willing to take your spot in the driver’s seat. Patch asks us, “Do you want to participate or accelerate?” You choose. Join us now. [00:00:00] The Epidemic that is Self-Help [00:05:26] It’s the Root of the Problem [00:11:30] Identify, Uncover, and Eliminate [00:18:21] Achievable Endless Possibilities [00:25:39] Defining Your Journey in Life [00:33:21] Purpose: The Force Behind Drive