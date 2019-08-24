Podcast / Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
HIT Principles and The Unshackled Owner
Confidence and clarity are two of the most important driving forces behind a successful entrepreneur. We have the pleasure of hearing from two business men who have developed core principles that can make your entrepreneurial journey a little less rocky. Steven Kuhn, a decorated United States army combat veteran and Creator of HIT Principles, explains the philosophy he lives by and what it has helped him achieve. Steven sounds off about how going into a meeting with honesty, integrity, and transparency (HIT) can open up your world to luck and coincidence which can in turn give you that big break in business you’ve been waiting for. Hear Steven’s sure-fire way to create the life you’ve always dreamed of. Then, we chat with Aaron Scott Young, Chief Strategy Officer of The Unshackled Owner, who details his journey from successful business owner to jail and back again. There is a reason his company was able to run smoothly while he had to step away and it all comes down to the foundation that he built his business on. Tune in for Aaron’s tips on having clarity towards the goals you hope to conquer and how to build a strong team to help you reach the top.  [00:00:00] Evolution of HIT Principles [00:05:38] Create Authentic Connections [00:11:30] No More Selfish Entrepreneur  [00:18:21] An Unlucky Acquaintance [00:25:43] Find the Time to Recharge [00:33:21] Have Measurable Outcomes
Episode 160: HIT Principles and The Unshackled Owner
