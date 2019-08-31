Improve your AQ with Brilliant Measurements from PEAK Learning

Bill Kallman, Andreas Widy, Dana Wollman, Cory Bergeron, Ross Wesson, and David Meltzer
2019 Consumer Electronics Show (Part 2): In this special edition of Entrepreneur Weekly, Alan Taylor travels to Las Vegas for the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). In this episode, we’ll sit down with Bill Kallman of Global Energy Transmission, Andreas Widy of Navatics, Dana Wollman of Engadget, Cory Bergeron of Pitch Video, Ross Wesson of Robotically, Inc., and David Meltzer of Sports 1 Marketing. Our first guest has the world’s predominant technology trade show electrified with possibilities! Co-Founder and U.S. Director for Global Energy Transmission (GET Corp.), Bill Kallman, gives us the scoop on their safe ‘power clouds’ which can enable you to fly a commercial drone indefinitely while charging wirelessly in the air. Next, Andreas Widy, Co-Founder and CEO of Navatics Technology, explains how they’ve transitioned from a successful Kickstarter campaign, to mass production and distribution of their 4K underwater drone. Then, Dana Wollman, Executive Editor at Engadget, gives us an insider’s view on CES trends. Hear the latest industry buzz on Apple Home Kit, smart televisions, concept cars, and drones. The CEO of Pitch Video, Cory Bergeron, steps up to the mic to reveal the latest digital marketing video trends for 2019. Find out how you can use video to emotionally move consumers towards a buying decision. Ross Wesson, Co-founder and CFA of Robotically, Inc., is next in the hot seat. Ross fills us in on why Birmingham, Alabama was the ideal location to launch his technology startup alongside Dr. Austin Gurley. Wrapping up the episode, David Meltzer, Founder and CEO of Sports 1 Marketing and Host of Entrepreneur’s "Elevator Pitch", has a message for entrepreneurs everywhere, "First time entrepreneurs fail 90% of the time.” Don’t miss David’s recipe for startup success. [00:00:00] GET Corp. Creates Wireless Power Clouds [00:05:53] Navatics Opens Up Sea of Possibilities [00:11:30] Apple Home Kit Leaves Industry Buzzing [00:18:20] Digital Marketing Video Trends for 2019 [00:23:56] Technology Startup to Watch: Robotically [00:33:21] David Meltzer Says, "Be Realistic!"