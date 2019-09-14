Entrepreneur Weekly
Washlava Revolutionizes Laundry and Branding Influence with Michelle Corr Media
Once again, it is true that necessity is the mother of invention and sometimes as an entrepreneur you make a move that doesn’t work out but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t the right direction. Todd Belveal, Founder and CEO of Washlava, shares the perfect example of a great idea that wasn’t fully realized at the time of investment. Todd details how his company has revolutionized the laundry world but creating facilities that are run completely by a smartphone. Users and operators are able to access the washing machines and dryers 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Learn how Washlava was able to create laundry spaces that hold cleanliness, reliability, and ease of use as a top priority. Next, we dive into the best way to tell the world about your business with marketing expert Michelle Corr, Brand Strategist at Michelle Corr Media. Michelle explains that true branding is the psychological, emotional, and subconscious energy, or the intangible benefits, behind a person, product, or service. Building your brand is kind of like building a home, and you must start with a good foundation. Listen now for Michelle’s nuggets of wisdom to help elevate your brand’s influence. [00:00:00] Necessity Equals Invention [00:05:27] Revolutionizing Laundromats [00:11:30] Finding Success from Failure [00:18:20] Journey from Alaska To Hawaii [00:26:28] Three Key Pillars of Branding [00:33:21] Elevating Your Influence