Entrepreneur Weekly
Tiffany Peterson Teaches Us to Increase Our Energy Economy
It’s time to step into our greatness, change our mindset and create the business we’ve always dreamt of. We chat with business coach, Tiffany Peterson, who explains that we are our own energy economy and how we maintain that can change our world. By placing self-care of the mind, body, heart, and spirit, as our top priority, we can transform our path into a healthy, productive journey. Tiffany has worked as a corporate business coach and now has a thriving new podcast called the Tiffany Peterson Podcast which is a great resource to nourish your mind. Spending time learning new things and surrounding yourself with those who inspire you are just a couple of strategic steps that Tiffany shares to help you get ‘unstuck’. Join us today if you are ready to get out of your funk and chase your dreams. [00:00:00] Coaching Through Challenges [00:06:04] Your Energy Economy Focus [00:11:30] Clarifying A Basic Life Principle [00:18:21] Women Creating Relationships [00:26:09] Go the Extra Mile in Business [00:33:21] Prioritize, Nourish, and Associate