Podcast / Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
Better Your Business with The Second City Works and The Hero Factor
What does it take to make a great company? Well, that question has many answers and we have two amazing ones for you today. We begin the hour with Kelly Leonard, Executive Director of Insights And Applied Improvisation at The Second City, who explains how they took their comedy improvisation and implemented it into a business training. Everything in life that we’ve perfected usually takes thousands of hours of practice, and the folks at Second City Works created courses that offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to hone their communication skills which are a must when it comes to running a company. Hear why a sketch comedy show found the answer to bravery in business. Then, we get to the heart of the matter with Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman and CEO of C-Suite Network and Author of The Hero Factor: How Great Leaders Transform Organizations and Create Winnig Cultures. Being a great leader can mean many things but being loved and respected by your employees, customers, and community is really the mark of an excellent business. Jeffrey discusses The Hero Club, what a hero culture is, and why putting your heart into your company can create greater success for everyone involved. Tune in for tips on developing a hero mindset within your team and influencing future hero leaders.  [00:00:00] Business Needs Performers  [00:05:27] Skills with Second City Works [00:11:30] Improvisation Helping Teams [00:18:21] Being Yourself, Living Values [00:26:03] Do it for the Common Good [00:33:21] Traits of a Hero Business
Play
Title
Episode 168: Better Your Business with The Second City Works and The Hero Factor
Episode 167: Forge a Company for Healing with Raj Sisodia of Conscious Capitalism, Inc.
Episode 166: Tiffany Peterson Teaches Us to Increase Our Energy Economy
Episode 165: Evolve Your Business with “The Healing Organization” and “Total Rethink”
Episode 164: Breakthrough Mastermind Event in NYC
Episode 163: Washlava Revolutionizes Laundry and Branding Influence with Michelle Corr Media
Episode 162: Ink Global’s Print Comeback and Indistractable with Nir Eyal
Episode 161: Improve your AQ with Brilliant Measurements from PEAK Learning
Episode 160: HIT Principles and The Unshackled Owner
Episode 159: A Story of Abraham Lincoln and My Personal Therapeutics Cancer Treatment
Episode 158: The Future of Business Innovation with Olo and Think Like Amazon
Episode 157: Discover Your Higher Nature with The MindFix Group and Mobius Media Solutions
Episode 156: Why the Attitude is Gratitude with Dave Meltzer and Kevin Breeding
Episode 155: FranklinCovey Helps Straighten Out Your Management Mess
Episode 154: Four Principles to a Healthier You with iN3 Nutrition
Episode 153: ElliQ’s Cognitive Technology and Chamber.Media’s Brand Awareness Tips
Episode 152: Dog is Good Celebrates Your Best Friend and Strategic Partnerships Bring Success
Episode 151: "You Are Enough" and "Wish Man" Teach Us Strength
Episode 150: Get Some Face Time with Symposium and Next Generation Coaching
Episode 149: Fight the New Drug and Money Ripples
Episode 148: Real Estate on Your Terms with Wholesaling, Inc.
Episode 147: Mike Donoghue, Kyle Lelli, and Cameron Mitchell
Episode 146: Dr. David Rodriguez and Matt Ross
Episode 145: Chris Farrell and Jeffrey Hayzlett
Episode 144: Tommy Baker and James Purpura
Episode 143: Trip Hunter, Brock Felt, and Erik Casarez
Episode 142: Professor M.S. Rao and Carol Barkes
Episode 141: George Black and Sean Byrnes
Episode 140: Brian Hamilton and Mark J. Kohler
Episode 139: Cliff Marks and Nathan Miller

All Series

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Welcome to The Playbook, hosted by entrepreneur, CEO, author and keynote speaker David Meltzer. On the podcast you’ll find a mix of interviews, Q&A, , fireside chats, keynotes and exclusive conversations with the most influential CEO’s, sports icons, and successful entrepreneurs who share their personal and professional play-by-play of the “what”, “why”, and “how” to achieve anything you set your mind to.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success. Tuchman a successful entrepreneur helps listeners to understand that challenges they face in business can ultimately become their successes just like the extraordinary guests of HSH.
More Details
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

A weekly pitch show brought to you by Entrepreneur Media and Sprint Business.
More Details
Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.