Entrepreneur Weekly
Better Your Business with The Second City Works and The Hero Factor
What does it take to make a great company? Well, that question has many answers and we have two amazing ones for you today. We begin the hour with Kelly Leonard, Executive Director of Insights And Applied Improvisation at The Second City, who explains how they took their comedy improvisation and implemented it into a business training. Everything in life that we’ve perfected usually takes thousands of hours of practice, and the folks at Second City Works created courses that offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to hone their communication skills which are a must when it comes to running a company. Hear why a sketch comedy show found the answer to bravery in business. Then, we get to the heart of the matter with Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman and CEO of C-Suite Network and Author of The Hero Factor: How Great Leaders Transform Organizations and Create Winnig Cultures. Being a great leader can mean many things but being loved and respected by your employees, customers, and community is really the mark of an excellent business. Jeffrey discusses The Hero Club, what a hero culture is, and why putting your heart into your company can create greater success for everyone involved. Tune in for tips on developing a hero mindset within your team and influencing future hero leaders. [00:00:00] Business Needs Performers [00:05:27] Skills with Second City Works [00:11:30] Improvisation Helping Teams [00:18:21] Being Yourself, Living Values [00:26:03] Do it for the Common Good [00:33:21] Traits of a Hero Business