Entrepreneur Weekly
Delicious Content from The Spirits Network and Preparedness with EvenPrep
It takes someone thinking outside the box to invision, and bring to fruition, a business that no one has ever seen before. Our two guests this week did exactly that and it was driven by their passions. We begin the show with Nick Buzell, Founder and CEO of The Spirits Network, who decided to take a connoisseur product and make it accessible from the comfort of you couch. The love of spirits such as whiskey, tequila, gin, and more has spurred the creation of The Spirits Network. This network is a streaming service that offers you exceptional, high quality programming that explores the processes, history, folklore, and labors of love that are poured into the making a quality spirit. Nick details that their innovative technology is the first ever opportunity to purchase a liquor from your tv screen and enjoy it while you learn about it. Join us to learn how you can be a part of this culture that sprinkled with intricate elixirs. Next, Paul Trapp, Chief Executive Officer of EventPrep franchise, shares how he and a friend took a small idea for some supplemental income and exploded it into 17 franchises across the world. Paul tells us that as a veteran, the military taught him the importance of being prepared in life, and his book, Prep for Success: The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Achieving Your Dreams, give us a look at their unique story. Tune in to hear Paul’s tips on cultivating employee and company growth, attracting strong talent, and developing a happy culture in the workplace.