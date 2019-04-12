Entrepreneur Weekly
Lifestyle and Luxury with Dream Hotel Group and Leisure Society
Quality is something that will stand the test of time, whether it be the materials used to create something or the little nuances that take an experience to the next level. We are joined today by two guests who have given the business world a fancy edge. We begin the hour with Jay Stein, CEO of the Dream Hotel Group, who explains why their lifestyle hotels create lasting memories. Every little touch is carefully thought out when it comes to the Dream Hotels decor, hospitality, restaurants, and entertainment, and the ambiance keeps guests coming back. Jay shares how he was able to take the lessons he learned from his parents and reflect it in his management training. Tune in for Jay’s advice on staying calm in the heat of conflict, and how to create a company culture that will unite everyone as a team. Then, if you’re sailing in the South of France or catching waves on the California Coast, you’re going to need some eyeglasses that will withstand the salty air. Shane Baum, Founder and CEO of the Leisure Society, took his passion for design and durability and created heirloom glasses that could be passed down through the generations. These frames are designed with resistance in mind - made from titanium, and plated in gold. Shane details how he stepped out on his own and created his brand from scratch after leaving a name brand designer. Hear Shane’s tips on what it takes to turn your passion into a thriving company. [00:00:00] A Look at Lifestyle Hospitality [00:05:41] Dream Hotels Delight Senses [00:11:30] Respect: Sign of a Great Leader [00:18:21] Gold Plated Heirloom Glasses [00:26:04] How to Build Your Own Brand [00:33:21] Designing a Job You Love