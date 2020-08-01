Entrepreneur Weekly
Jeff Griffin and Tiffany Peterson Coach Us Through Life and Business
You’ll hear it throughout your life often enough, “That’s impossible!” Surely, Author of “I'mpossible: Desire.Dream.Do” and Motivational Speaker of Griffin Motivation, Jeff Griffin, is no stranger to the world impossible. He heard enough after a tragic accident about how he’d never walk again, he’d never be able to have kids, and he’d never get married in his condition. Through willpower and ‘choosing to succeed’ Jeff has transformed his life after becoming paralyzed in a painting accident. Today, he has four kids, a beautiful wife, and recently climbed a mountain (on his feet!), and wants to teach you how you can use the principles he’s learned to enrich your life and business. Up next, we chat with a Life Coach who has had the benefit of being coached herself by many great minds, like Steven Covey, Robert Kiyosaki, and Jack Kenfield. Tiffany Peterson of TiffanySpeaks.com discusses the power of the self care tool box and learning how to cope with our emotions. There are no new emotions, Tiffany says, and it’s how we deal with our emotions when they are triggered that counts. Tiffany also challenges us to choose the kind of person we want to become every day, month and year, and then take steps to become that person, and trust ourselves along the way. Tune in for more sage wisdom. [00:00:00] Facebook Opens Door to New Friendships [00:05:25] Shattered Spine Dashes Football Dreams [00:11:30] Success is a Choice with Three Parts [00:18:21] Tiffany Peterson’s Storied Background [00:25:46] Choose Who You Are and Trust Yourself [00:33:22] Develop Your Self Care Tool Box