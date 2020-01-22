David Meltzer, Max Haot, and Mike Kahn on Empowering People and Innovating at CES 2020

The Future of Business Innovation with Olo and Think Like Amazon

Think outside the box! Entrepreneurs need to find creative solutions to the problems that businesses before them have faced. Luckily, there are some leaders that have already taken it upon themselves to take those first steps and Noah Glass, Founder and CEO of Olo, is one of them. Way back in 2005, Noah had a gut instinct that the smartphone would be the gateway to convenience for consumers and thus Olo, the on-demand, digital ordering interface was born. The application makes it possible for hungry patrons to order from their phone, skip the line, and even have food delivered to their doorstep from over 300 restaurant brands across the US. Hear Noah’s success story about dropping out of Harvard business school and laying it all on the line for his passion now. Up next, we hear from a former Amazon employee about what this successful company taught him. John Rossman, Author of Think Like Amazon: 50 ½ Ideas to Become a Digital Leader and Managing Partner at Rossman Partners, explains what he learned by working alongside Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. John shares why harmony is overvalued in the workplace and consensus is not always the best path to innovation. John’s book offers ideas on how to take your business to the next level by using some of the philosophies that are in place behind one of the most successful companies. If you are willing to be misunderstood for your departure from conventional business practices on the path to operational excellence then join us for advice on taking your first step. [00:00:00] Convenience at Your Fingertips [00:05:32] Laying it on the Line for Passion [00:11:30] Take the Road Less Traveled [00:18:21] Patience Leads to Evolution [00:26:48] Move Fast and Break Things [00:33:21] Achieve Operational Excellence