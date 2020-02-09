Welcome to The Playbook, hosted by entrepreneur, CEO, author and keynote speaker David Meltzer. On the podcast you’ll find a mix of interviews, Q&A, , fireside chats, keynotes and exclusive conversations with the most influential CEO’s, sports icons, and successful entrepreneurs who share their personal and professional play-by-play of the “what”, “why”, and “how” to achieve anything you set your mind to.
Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success. Tuchman a successful entrepreneur helps listeners to understand that challenges they face in business can ultimately become their successes just like the extraordinary guests of HSH.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
Flipping Houses and Staying Connected with Paul and Kelsey Tompkins and Scott Schilling
Paul and Kelsey Tompkins and Scott Schilling discuss why its a good time to get into flipping houses, and how staying connected can be essential to business success.
How Interpretation and Elderly Care Can Benefit You with Kristin Quinlan and Nancy May
Kristin Quinlan and Nancy May discuss the benefits of properly caring for your parents and expanding your language capabilities for your entrepreneurial endeavors.
Jean Freeman Brings A Bull Shark’s Resourcefulness to the Business World
Jean Freeman of Zambezi discusses clearly defined roles can help make working with family easier, the power of being self aware, and how to approach business in small bites.
Vishen Lakhiani and Thomas Asseo Advise Us on Being Badass and Working With Family
Vishen Lakhiani and Thomas Asseo give us advise on why being a badass in business is necessary, how to work with your family, and why good fuel for your body is important.
Using Therapy to Heal Business and Bouncing Back with Jacqueline Lieberman and Aaron Scott Young
Jacqueline Lieberman and Aaron Scott Young explain the importance of finding your business’ North Star, having clarity in your goals, and building a strong team.
John Marick and J. Douglas Holladay Give Business Tips and Rethink What Success Means
We chat with John Marick and J. Douglas Holladay about Consumer Cellular’s 25th Anniversary, what they’ve learned over the years, and why we should rethink success.
Goodwill’s Mission and IT Operational Maturity with Steve Preston and Paul Dippell
Steve Preston and Paul Dippell discuss what Goodwill is doing to help the displaced workforce and keep IT companies and clients on track during the pandemic.
Ash Ghandehari Teaches us to Transform Our Business, Life, and Mindset with Love
We chat with Heartcore Leadership Chief LOVE Officer, Ash Ghandehari, about why love, trust, and how you LIVE are extremely important to your business and personal life.
Seven Effective Habits and Not Taking Yes for an Answer with Steve Herz and Scott Miller
We take a look at Steve Herz’ new book, “Don’t Take Yes for an Answer”, and examine the prolific “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People” with Scott Miller.
Superpower: Kindness and Ecommerce Freedom with Adrienne Bankert and Ian Sells
Adrienne Bankert and Ian Sells discuss your hidden superpower - kindness, investing in workers, retail arbitrage, and building an Ecommerce Brand from the ground up.
Mark Weinstein Fights Against Surveillance Capitalism with MeWe
Mark Weinstein discusses the rise of surveillance capitalism and how MeWe is fighting back against social media norms like the absence of privacy.
Jeff J Hunter and the Power of Storytelling, Outsourcing, and Working From Home
Branded Media Chief Growth Officer, Jeff J Hunter, discusses the power of storytelling, outsourcing, working from home, and his five pillars of marketing expertise.
Living in Gratitude and Faith with Tony Child and Christy Dreiling
Tony Child and Christy Dreiling impart upon us the importance of living with a gratitude mindset, recognizing the power of faith over fear, and trusting the process.
Pivoting to a Digital Business Model in Hard Times with Kim Spalding and Colin Wayne
Kim Spalding and Colin Wayne give us some great tips on how to use digital marketing strategies to help us stay connected with customers, pivot our business, and profit.
Andre Filip’s Advice for Entrepreneurs: No Distractions, Focus Your Mind, Have a Vision
Andre Filip gives us some sage advice for tuning out distractions, focusing on our goals, and learning to trust in our employees to run operations while we expand our businesses.
Pivoting in Times of Crisis and Aligning Your Team with Troy Downing and Randy Garn
Troy Downing and Randy Garn discuss learning to pivot in times of crisis to take advantage of opportunities and why team work and alignment is critical.
Find a More Powerful You and Serve Others with Guruji Poonamji and Amanda Holmes
Guruji Poonamji and Amanda Holmes discuss finding the best version of ourselves to take control of our lives in business.
Randy Garn and Chris Naugle Give Tips for Excelling in a COVID-19 Dominated Economy
Randy Garn and Chris Naugle chat about taking advantage of a down turned market, the 3 H’s, taking control of our money, and why real estate is the best investment.
David Komlos and Patch Baker on Hitting the Ground Running and Learning Something New
David Komlos and Patch Baker chat about hitting the ground running after COVID-19, how you can take this time to learn something new, and more!
Lessons to Win in Business and life from Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Keith Krach
Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Keith Krach are here to give us lessons for being a better entrepreneur and living a better life. Aim for the win/win, let go, and follow fear now!
Shanda Sumpter and David Meltzer Are Pivoting and Taking Inventory in These Hard Times
We chat with Shanda Sumpter and David Meltzer about how they’re adapting to the changing world with COVID-19 and what you can do to keep up.
Stefan Thomke and Scott Duffy Give Sage Advice for Navigating COVID-19 Economy
Stefan Thomke and Scott Duffy help us navigate the ever-changing economy in the wake of the novel coronavirus and give hard-time decisions making advice.
Joyce Shulman on Walking to Loosen Your Brain, Amir Salihefendić’s Remote First Movement
We chat with Joyce Shulman about 99 Walks and how they’re helping women combat loneliness and get fit, and why Amir Salihefendić thinks remote work is the way to go.
Creating Culture and Never Assuming with Anthony Denier and JayTaylor
Anthony Denier and Jay Taylor discuss creating strong work culture, refocusing leadership, and strategies to avoid following the examples of bad bosses.
Logan Sneed and Bernardo Moya Help Us Grow From Failure and Find Our Best Selves
Logan Sneed and Bernardo Moya teach us how to build a six figure online business, grow from our failures, and find our best selves through reinventing ourselves.
Bruce Daisley Helps us Bring Joy to our Daily Lives and Workplace
Author of “EAT SLEEP WORK REPEAT”, Bruce Daisley, tells us how bringing a bit of fun, laughter, and comradery to the workplace can revitalize your workforce.
Beating Aging, Caring for the Elderly, Breaking Through, and Standing up to Cyber Bullies
Scott Duffy, Andrew Rossow, Ryan Herd, and Richard Rossi discuss Superaging and the daVinci 50, Cyberbyte, Caregiver Smart Solutions, and the Breakthrough Mastermind.
Bardi Toto, Ritchie Fliegler, Chris Demaria, Larry Fishman Share Sage Advice at CES 2020
Bardi Toto, Ritchie Fliegler, Chrisemaria, and Larry Fishman discuss gratitude and its role in business, the evolution of Fishman and their new Triple Play Connect, and more!
David Meltzer, Max Haot, and Mike Kahn on Empowering People and Innovating at CES 2020
David Meltzer, Max Haot, and Mike Kahn discuss the importance of kindness in business, and discuss Sony Vision-S, Mevo Start, and Hyundai S-A1 Air Taxi at CES 2020.
Jeff Griffin and Tiffany Peterson Coach Us Through Life and Business
Motivational Speaker, Jeff Griffin, and Life and Business Coach, Tiffany Peterson, chat about the choice of success, developing our self care tool boxes, and more!
