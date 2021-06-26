Entrepreneur Weekly
Learn to Negotiate with David Radlo and It's Never to Late to Change Directions with Gary W. Goldstein
Joining Alan this week is David Radlo - Author and business leadership & growth expert for RB Markets-Achieve most. David talks about his book: Principles of Cartel Disruption: Accelerate and Maximize Performance. He talks about how his book is a guide for entrepreneurs on how to negotiate deals. He talks about what it was like negotiating agreements with Fidel Castro. David goes on to talk about how he started doing business with Castro and how it led to them having a friendly working relationship. He talks about working with charity organizations in Cuba and how great it was that he was able to help a lot of people because he was allowed to by Castro because of them working together. David talks about how if a leader starts to give back to those in need that other people will also. He talks about how good it feels to help others and how it can be contagious. David says that he has a formula for business, that the more growth you have the more you must give back to others. David says that if you cannot give back with money than give back by donating your time and help others. Up next with Alan is Gary W. Goldstein - Film producer, author, and entrepreneur. The talk about Gary’s book, Conquering Hollywood: The Screenwriter’s Blueprint for Career Success and how it can help you write and produce a movie. Gary talks about we are always in a perpetual growth cycle and it’s never too late to change the direction your life is heading. Gary talks about going from being a defense attorney to the Producer of the movie Pretty Woman. He talks about not knowing anyone when he first got to LA and every person, he met he treated them as a 5 minute mentor and afterwards decided if what they wanted to teach him was going to help him on his path or not. He talked about making his first connections by meeting people while playing tennis and talking with people. Gary closes the show as he talks about how when you are starting out that you have to approach people while being open and humble and asking them for advice. Gary talks about how relationships are everything when it comes to business as well as how to treat everyone with respect and you will encounter so many unexpected people that will help you and rally to your cause. [00:00:00] Fidel Castro [00:05:58] Working with Castro [00:11:30] Leader Gives Back [00:18:21] Hollywood [00:26:29] Pretty Woman [00:33:22] Respect the Unexpected