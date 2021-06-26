Podcast / Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
Learn to Negotiate with David Radlo and It's Never to Late to Change Directions with Gary W. Goldstein
Joining Alan this week is David Radlo - Author and business leadership & growth expert for RB Markets-Achieve most. David talks about his book: Principles of Cartel Disruption: Accelerate and Maximize Performance. He talks about how his book is a guide for entrepreneurs on how to negotiate deals. He talks about what it was like negotiating agreements with Fidel Castro. David goes on to talk about how he started doing business with Castro and how it led to them having a friendly working relationship. He talks about working with charity organizations in Cuba and how great it was that he was able to help a lot of people because he was allowed to by Castro because of them working together. David talks about how if a leader starts to give back to those in need that other people will also. He talks about how good it feels to help others and how it can be contagious. David says that he has a formula for business, that the more growth you have the more you must give back to others. David says that if you cannot give back with money than give back by donating your time and help others.  Up next with Alan is Gary W. Goldstein - Film producer, author, and entrepreneur. The talk about Gary’s book, Conquering Hollywood: The Screenwriter’s Blueprint for Career Success and how it can help you write and produce a movie. Gary talks about we are always in a perpetual growth cycle and it’s never too late to change the direction your life is heading. Gary talks about going from being a defense attorney to the Producer of the movie Pretty Woman. He talks about not knowing anyone when he first got to LA and every person, he met he treated them as a 5 minute mentor and afterwards decided if what they wanted to teach him was going to help him on his path or not. He talked about making his first connections by meeting people while playing tennis and talking with people.  Gary closes the show as he talks about how when you are starting out that you have to approach people while being open and humble and asking them for advice. Gary talks about how relationships are everything when it comes to business as well as how to treat everyone with respect and you will encounter so many unexpected people that will help you and rally to your cause. [00:00:00] Fidel Castro [00:05:58] Working with Castro [00:11:30] Leader Gives Back [00:18:21] Hollywood  [00:26:29] Pretty Woman [00:33:22] Respect the Unexpected
Play
Title
Episode 227: Learn to Negotiate with David Radlo and It's Never to Late to Change Directions with Gary W. Goldstein
Episode 226: What Now! with Scott Duffy and Plan, Build and Maintain with Kevin Oakes
Episode 225: WHOOP! There It Is with Will Ahmed & Mindset and Mediation with David Meltzer
Episode 224: Basement Beginnings with Mike McDerment and Turnkey Promoting with Ryan Alarid
Episode 223: Elevate and Repurpose Yourself with Keri Ford
Episode 222: Mom Power with Joann Lublin and Know Your Worth with Kristin Lee
Episode 221: "It's in Black and White!" with Brian Calle
Episode 220: Gratitude Goes Along Way with Ruth King, as Chris Guerriero Overcomes Obstacles
Episode 219: Storytelling 101 with Kristina McCoobery
Episode 218: Finding the Frequency and Dialing In On Our Consumers with David Meltzer and Steve Koenig
Episode 217: Working Remote; The New Hybrid of Working with Cynthia Spraggs and Shelley Brander
Episode 216: Taking Care of Yourself in Business and in Health with Aaron Hageman and Drew Manning
Episode 215: Instructions on How to Survive and Set Goals with Christian Schauf and Kevin Shulman
Episode 214: Linkedln a Great Source and Bee Konnected with Monica Lewis and Scott Schilling
Episode 213: Walk Away From Social Media and Bad Bosses with Craig Greiwe and Ruth King
Episode 212: Colorful Scripture and Saving Lives with Brian Chung, Bryan Ye-Chung and Bill Higgs
Episode 211: Change Is Hard But Irrelevance Is Harder spills Joe Jackman and Clint Padgett with Working Your Way to the Top
Episode 210: Owners Vs. Employees with Ruth King and Illuminate with David Corbin
Episode 209: Meditative Mindset and Health Habits To Combat Stress with Alana Kessler
Episode 208: How To Manage Your Energy As A Leader and Develop Better Leadership with Jessice Burlingame and Jennifer Mackin
Episode 207: Building A Loyal Customer Base and PPP Loans for Small Businesses with Ruth King and Brock Blake
Episode 206: Values over Vision and How Small Businesses Can Get Unstuck with Paul Venables and Daniel Vidana
Episode 205: Habits for High Performance and Raising Capital During Crisis with Randy Garn and Keaton Hatch
Episode 204: Flipping Houses and Staying Connected with Paul and Kelsey Tompkins and Scott Schilling
Episode 203: How Interpretation and Elderly Care Can Benefit You with Kristin Quinlan and Nancy May
Episode 202: Jean Freeman Brings A Bull Shark’s Resourcefulness to the Business World
Episode 201: Vishen Lakhiani and Thomas Asseo Advise Us on Being Badass and Working With Family
Episode 200: Using Therapy to Heal Business and Bouncing Back with Jacqueline Lieberman and Aaron Scott Young
Episode 199: John Marick and J. Douglas Holladay Give Business Tips and Rethink What Success Means
Episode 198: Goodwill’s Mission and IT Operational Maturity with Steve Preston and Paul Dippell

All Series

Behind the Review

Behind the Review

Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
More Details
Get A Real Job

Get A Real Job

Dan Bova, editorial director of Entrepreneur.com, chats with entrepreneurs with careers that their parents, teachers and any sane person in their life can't wait for them to quit and get a real job.
More Details
Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
More Details
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

A weekly pitch show brought to you by Entrepreneur Media and Sprint Business.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.