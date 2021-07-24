Entrepreneur Weekly
Working Parents Finding Balance with Daisy Dowling and Growth through Strategizing with Ryll Burgin-Doyle
Joining Alan today is Daisy Dowling - Author of the book WORKPARENT: The Complete Guide to Succeeding on the Job, Staying True to Yourself, and Raising Happy Kids. Daisy is also the founder and CEO of Workparent, an executive coaching and training firm dedicated to helping working parents lead more successful and satisfying lives. She shares with us about why she wrote the book and that's because she couldn't find one on how to be a working successful parent. Daisy goes on to stress how daunting it is to be a new parent and working while maintaining balance between the two. She said her favorite chapter in her book is the one on how we need to manage our emotions and to not feel guilty for working instead of staying home with your children. Daisy says that there are a lot of parents who have problems with switching between work mode and being a parent especially if you work remote from home. Creating a structured schedule to help you close shop and turn on parent mode. Alan welcomes Ryll Burgin-Doyle - Author, keynote speaker, entrepreneur and creator of her own non-profit, stepUP Foundation. Ryll shares about growing up with a successful entrepreneur, her mother, and what it was like to run a business. She later found that her passion is to help companies grow . Her diverse background of helping companies grow into multi million dollar business are known all across Australia. Ryll says that business owners need to be more strategic. To work backwards from the future you are creating versus working forward from your current constraints and circumstances. She goes on to say how all companies should be embracing technology to promote their business. Even if it's just facebook, it's still a platform to get attention. [00:00:00] Successful and Satisfying [00:05:32] Finding the Balance [00:11:30] Structured Schedule [00:18:20] Passion [00:25:38] More Strategic [00:33:21] Embrace Technology