Entrepreneur Weekly
Undercover Billionaire with Glenn Stearns
Joining Alan on the “steppingstone of wisdom”, is Glenn Stearns, Entrepreneur, Mentor, Podcaster, Philanthropist, and star of “Undercover Billionaire”. Glenn shares his journey as to how he got to be where he is today. Growing up with humble roots, he wanted more and so he and his friend packed it up and traveled to California. It was there he started his mortgage business. From a mortgage business to a Title Company, onto becoming the Lender. Glenn shares that he failed and fell many of times before finding success. He had a pivoting point in 2007 when things came crashing down. However, he didn’t give up. He owed a lot of money to a lot of people. He decided to get on a plane and visit every single person he owed money to and said, “let’s fix this”, and he did. He became the largest Lender in America shortly after. As he is on top of the world, he finds out he had throat cancer. So, he took some time off to heal and be with his family. In 2014 he sold 70% of his company. In 2019 he came back and opened “Kind Lending”. Glenn then was challenged with an opportunity to show the world how to start a business from ground up with nothing but a cell phone and $100. He said, put me anywhere in the country with no money and no contacts and I can make it happen again. Undercover Billionaire was born. Glenn shares that he felt for a moment that he was going to be a colossal failure in front of the world as he did the show. But the show turned out to be a smashing hit. Every time he got into a deep hole; he gets himself out because he doesn’t give up. The show became an inspiration to many and the outpour he received from around the world made it worthwhile. Alan talks about his struggle as an entrepreneur, and the failure he faced. It took him to realize that to win you must lose, sometimes lose it all. Advice from Glenn. It’s a crazy time. In business you're always going to find that it doesn't always go the way you plan it. The world may be against you, from weather to industry changes, even political. Be prepared for change. Reality is that while we are trying to create ourselves, we need to be authentic. Surround yourself with the right people. Having the authentic ability to connect to your people. Having integrity and doing it right. From Karma to planting seeds. Whether good or bad, eventually you will find out what you planted. Work hard and be authentic. [00:00:00] The Gardener [00:06:27] Cycles [00:11:30] Pivoting Point [00:18:51] The Underdog [00:26:36] Colossal Failure [00:33:53] Be Authentic