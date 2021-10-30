Entrepreneur Weekly
Evolution with Marcus Lemonis
Alan welcomes long time friend and entrepreneur, Marcus Lemonis - CEO of Camping World, Television Personality, and Philanthropist. Marcus begins with evolution. The twist and turns through the journey of life. From good to bad, we change. We change our logic to our looks. Without change and or if you don't acknowledge change, you end up on a dead end street. Alan shares that the best website he has been on is MarcusLemonis.com. A powerhouse of information, and the best part it is free. Marcus believes education should be free. Alan asks Marcus what he learned from this pandemic. Marcus responds that he learned what he needed to shed himself of. It also allowed him to see what kind of people he is working with and their level of commitment. Marcus talks about being an agent of change. To be able to be vulnerable and expose yourself. Willing to take the beating, the criticism, while you hold onto your convictions. Be open minded. As information and technology is changing, you must ask yourself it there is a different way, a better way to do something. Alan talks about the "trolls" of social media and their hatred. He asks Marcus how he deals with them. He says to be mindful of the message and or lesson you are trying to spread. Stay professional and direct. Take a breath, and think about how to answer. Allow them to explain themselves. Usually softness and professionalism deactivates the hate. But if you made a mistake or said something you shouldn't have, own up to it. Lastly Alan asks Marcus to share at few pillars of his success. Marcus said he has quite a few, but these 5 are his top. 1. Reminding ourselves why people are at the center of our business. Employee recognition. Find people that will make our business better. 2. Understanding your financial statements. 3. Recognize what you're good at, but most importantly what you're not good at. Own your deficiencies. 4. Don't keep your family in the dark about your business. No surprises. 5. Recognize if you may be the problem. Own up to it, and evolve. [00:00:00] Twists and Turns [00:06:17] Powerhouse [00:11:30] Level of Commitment [00:18:51] Agent of Change [00:26:06] Stay Professional [00:33:53] Pillars of Success