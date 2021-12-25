Entrepreneur Weekly
Double the Impossible with the "Iron Cowboy" James Lawrence
Alan welcomes James Lawrence, Guinness Book of World Record Breaker and family man. Author of "Redefined Impossible". In 2015 he did 50 triathlons, in 50 days, through 50 states. Why? He wanted to know his personal limits. When you reach on mountain top and you see another you want to conquer that one. Alan asked how he got the name, "Iron Cowboy". James explained that everything he did was a team effort with his family. He wanted to stand out amongst the stream of athletes so he started wearing a cowboy hat. It allowed his family to find him in the race. James continued on about his journey starting in Hawaii to Alaska, and ended in Utah. Each race required it to be completed within 17 hours. James shares in order to achieve greatness, help everyone else around you achieve greatness and you will be at the mountain top with them. What did you learn about yourself?, asked Alan. As humans, we are getting in our own way. We are out toughest critics. One of the hardest thing to do is to start. Believe in yourself and surround yourself with positive people. Next James doubled the impossible by doing 100 Ironman Triathlons in 100 days. Each race consisted of 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride, and 26.2 miles of running. From March 1 through June 8th with no days off. 14000 miles and raised $500kl for "Operation Underground", to eradicate human sex trafficking. What's next for the Iron Cowboy? In January his company will be releasing a Fitness app for general fitness, a Mindset program for life principles and a 60 day triathlon challenge for beginners to the experiences. James shares that he wants to give hope and experience on peoples journey, to help them achieve their dream. [00:00:00] 50-50-50 [00:05:59] Iron Cowboy [00:11:30] 17 Hours [00:18:53] Move Out of Your Way [00:26:43] Ironman [00:33:54] Choose Your Sport!