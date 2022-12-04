Entrepreneur Weekly
Pandemic Panickers with Liam Martin
Alan welcomes Liam Martin - Co-Founder and CMO of Time Doctor, Co-organizer of Running Remote Conference and Co-author of Running Remote Book. Alan starts the show by sharing how as an entrepreneur the need to control everything comes with the territory, yet at the same time he believes the best work comes from an employee that is able to be motivated and inspired with no time stamp. Lian says that working remote changed dramatically during COVID. He explains that a new group of workers merged onto the scene that he calls, Pandemic Panickers. Liam believes its the largest shift in work since the Industrial Revolution. With the new fundamental change of how work is done remote, he reminds us that it isn't a place. It doesn't matter where you work as long as you get it done. Asynchronous! Liam exclaims is the key along with autonomy. Not having to directly interact with people by working through a communication system allows an individual to work remote and to have maximum freedom in your life. Discipline equals freedom. Freedom allows your people to work on more difficult problems. To solve really unique difficult issues that move a business forward. Bureaucracy! No micromanaging...says Liam. He goes onto explain the fundamental of a remote business. 1. Set of processes, creating digital information that can be shared. 2. Don't have positions, become the operators. Delegate responsibility. 3. Automate all of the reporting. Have the same information available to the employees as the CEO so everyone is on the same page. Lastly Liam shares the common mistakes of remote business owners. Don't make working from home turn into living at work. Divide social space from work space. Stop requiring or asking for immediacy, it speeds you up but slows the company down, and lastly have team members tied into the same goal. [00:00:00] Control! [00:06:07] Accountability! [00:11:30] Methodology! [00:18:50] Asynchronous! [00:28:17] Bureaucracy! [00:33:49] Philosophy!