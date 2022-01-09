Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Ninety Four - The Xponential Power of the Parent Company
On today's episode, we get to talk to a franchise group in a booming industry with 10 amazing brands under their umbrella. We will learn about the individual brands themselves and the benefits of being with a huge infrastructure.Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro2:08 - Lance Freeman's background and how he stumbled into franchising7:25 - A rundown of all 10 brands15:46 - The myth that in-person fitness businesses are going by the wayside21:36 - The Xponential owner model25:37 - The passionate staff and managing your team as an owner29:06 - The infrastructure and support available to owners from marketing and hiring to real estate36:37 - How the Xponential Fitness and the industry at large performed during recession and pandemic and downturns39:44 Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoachLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Xponential Fitness website https://www.xponential.com/