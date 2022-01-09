Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Eighty Nine - Challenges and Concerns
There are two words that our clients will sometimes use once we get to the point in our process we call the Discovery Process. This is the point at which they have been connected to franchisors and they start the vetting process. Challenges and concerns can sound somewhat negative, but are they really? In this episode, we are going to unpack and explore what these moments and these words actually mean and how they play an important part in the process of becoming a franchise owner.Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro2:18 - Who is FranCoach?3:33 - Concerns, why they might be a good thing, and how to address them for a positive outcome6:05 - How the FranCoach Discovery Process addresses concerns10:36 - Challenges and the support already in place for franchisees17:40 - Closing and action steps you can take right nowLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Episode 17 - The Discovery Process https://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-seventeen-the-discovery-process/Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow.If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it.Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.netInterested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.netFollow FranCoach:Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4UFacebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ