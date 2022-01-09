Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Eighty Eight - Create A Shift
There is no need to be overwhelmed by marketing! It's easier than you think, especially within franchising AND with the right people on your team.Joining the show today is Danielle Wright, founder and CEO of Create A Shift, a company that helps you expand your business with proven tools and techniques that will get you to the next level.Danielle has over 14+ years of experience in the world of franchising and shares her insights and tips in an actionable and easy to understand way. By the end of this episode you will feel both informed and inspired!Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro0:52 - Interview begins1:51 - About Create A Shift, when it was founded and what they do6:56 - How to expand on and maximize the marketing support already provided by a franchisor 14:20 - Examples of marketing tools and strategies that are proven to be successful23:12 - Timely advice for somebody looking into owning a franchise for the first time28:21 - Closing and action steps you can take right nowLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Create A Shift website https://createashift.net/Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow.Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.netInterested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.netFollow FranCoach:Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4UFacebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ