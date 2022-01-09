Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Eighty Seven - 2022 IFA Convention Recap and Reflections
Freshly back from the 2022 International Franchise Association (IFA) Convention, FranCoach Founder and CEO, Tim Parmeter shares his experience and reflections from the event including where the industry as a whole is today, current trends in franchising, and what basketball legend, Shaquille O'neal has to do with all of it.Episode Highlights:0:00 - Intro0:56 - About the IFA Conference2:10 - A very cool guest speaker at the conference3:56 - Why you don't need to be afraid of changing your industry when you get into franchising6:42 - How and why the franchise industry as a whole is booming right now9:27 - The pandemic and subsequent paradigm shift13:27 - More thoughts and experiences of the conference14:17 - What to do if you are you ready for something different in your life19:09 - ClosingLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ International Franchise Association website https://www.franchise.org/Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow.If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it.Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.netInterested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.netFollow FranCoach:Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4UFacebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ