Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Eighty Five - The First Update Call
Curious about owning a franchise? You've come to the right place! Franchising 101 is here to help educate people on all aspects of franchise ownership. On today's episode, we will focus on a very specific part of the process that we take our clients through here at FranCoach. Listen to learn about the overall discovery process and specifically the first update call with FranCoach that happens after the first round of calls with the franchises we've connected them with.Want to know more? Go ahead Schedule a call with one of our franchise coaches! Episode Highlights/Timestamps:0:00 - Intro2:13 - The overall FranCoach discovery process4:13 - What is the first update call and why is it important?7:13 - Addressing concerns with FranCoach11:41 - What happens after the first update call?14:56 - How FranCoach keeps the process simple and why it works so well15:53 - The "Get out of Bed Test" and benefits of owning your own businessLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Episode 26 What Should I Expect When Being Introduced to Franchisors? https://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-twenty-six-what-should-i-expect-when-being-introduced-to-franchisors/ Episode 17 - The Discovery Process https://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-seventeen-the-discovery-process/ Episode 65 - The Update Call https://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-sixty-five-the-update-call/ Episode 18 - What is the Validation Call? https://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-eighteen-what-is-the-validation-call/ Episode 21 - What is the Get Out of Bed Test? https://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-twenty-one-what-is-the-get-out-of-bed-test/ Episode 77 - The Ceiling and the Floor https://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-seventy-seven-the-ceiling-and-the-floor/ Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow.