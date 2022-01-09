Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Eighty Three - Could This Be the Purrfect Franchise?
Do you love animals? Interested in franchise ownership? Learn about one of our franchise partners that is positioned to dominate in a multi-billion dollar industry. Joining the show is the founder and CEO of an emerging and groundbreaking franchise brand to talk about its unique position in the market, what they look for in an owner, and how they support owners.Episode Highlights/Timestamps:0:00 - Intro2:33 - What is The Happy Cat Hotel?6:46 - How the business came to be11:31 How The Happy Cat Hotel differs from typical boarding and they ground they are breaking13:50 What they look for in an owner24:54 - How they support owners and the company culture29:59 - Myths about cats, cat owners and the target marketLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ The Happy Cat Hotel https://happycathotel.com/