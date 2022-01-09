Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Forty Eight - In Their Words
Hear directly from Francoach client, Barry Harley, who is now a franchise owner about what led him to consider franchise ownership, how he navigated the process with the Francoach team, what franchise he chose and why, and how it's going so far.Episode Highlights:03:05 Barry's background and how he arrived at the decision to own a franchise05:01 Why he wanted to own a franchise even after having a lot of career success with a major corporation09:01 How he found Francoach and what got him re-thinking franchise ownership after years of researching on his own11:44 The 6-8 week process of franchise selection and the unexpected things learned throughout16:18 About the franchise he chose, The Grounds Guys, and the incredible support they offer owners23:01 Advice and first steps for someone considering franchise ownershipLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Episode 43 "A Little Known Funding Strategy for Franchises" about the ROBS business financing https://anchor.fm/franchising101/episodes/Franchising-101---Episode-Forty-Three---A-Little-Known-Funding-Strategy-for-Franchises-eveccmInterested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free a nd we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow.If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it.Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.netInterested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.netFollow FranCoach:Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4UFacebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ