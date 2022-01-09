Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Forty Seven - In Their Words
Hear directly from Francoach client, Brandon Rossi, who is now a franchise owner about what led him to consider franchise ownership, how he navigated the process with the Francoach team, what franchise he chose and why, and how it's going so far.Episode Highlights:03:27 Brandon's background and how he arrived at the decision to own a franchise06:55 One of the biggest misconceptions about franchises08:17 What happened when he was presented with 4 very different franchises10:26 Understanding how to make money and finding the franchise that fits your goals11:18 Surprising things learned during the franchise selection process14:16 Scaling your business and opportunities for growth potential16:31 The epiphany moment when Brandon knew he had the right franchise18:28 Advice for someone at the beginning stages of considering franchise ownershipLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 How to Scale Your Franchise Part 1 http://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-thirty-three-how-to-scale-your-franchise-part-1-of-a-3-part-series/ How to Scale Your Franchise Part 2 http://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-thirty-five-how-to-scale-your-franchise-part-2-of-a-3-part-series/ How to Scale Your Franchise Part 3 http://franchising101.net/uncategorized/franchising-101-episode-thirty-seven-how-to-scale-your-franchise-part-3-of-a-3-part-series/