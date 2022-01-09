Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Forty Six - Franchisor Spotlight featuring medspa810
Looking into franchise ownership? Get the information you want to know about an emerging franchise opportunity in a growing industry with highly innovative services and that offers incredible support for owners.Episode Highlights:02:53 About medspa810, the range of services they offer, and their customer base06:36 Background of the organization and their vision as a franchise08:22 The overall market and growth potential11:35 What they look for in an owner15:09 About the team and staff16:40 Choosing a location and how they offer support in this important area20:53 The numbers, costs, and financials related to ownership25:48 Ways they encourage and support long-lasting customer relationship and repeat businessLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 New podcast website http://franchising101.net/Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free a nd we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow.If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it.Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.netInterested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.netFollow FranCoach:Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4UFacebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ