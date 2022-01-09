Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Forty Three - A Little Known Funding Strategy for Franchises
Starting a franchise often takes significantly less money that you might think, but it does still require funding. Do you know what your options are? On this week's episode, we will hear from a franchise funding expert about a little known strategy for funding your new franchise.Episode Highlights: About our guest Tera Thomas and FranFund What is ROBS business financing (Rollover For Business Start-Up) and what is the benefit for franchise owners? How ROBS compares to loans and other investments How ROBS can be used in conjunction with other investment opportunities and retirement plansLinks and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call with FrancCoach FranFund website