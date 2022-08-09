Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Twelve - This Franchise Is Dripping with Opportunity
This week on Franchising 101 we are talking with one of our franchise partners about their brand which has been built and fully proven to scale, is backed by a winning business model, offers prime locations, incredible corporate support, and is one of the fastest growing health care services out there right now. Not only all of that, but this business really makes a difference in communities and the quality of life of the people in it. Listen in to learn more! Episode Highlights: 0:00 - Intro 1:22 - Interview begins 2:08 - About the guest, Candace Byrnes, Chief Development Officer for The DRIPBaR, and how she got into franchising 8:03 - About The DRIPBaR products and services and how the company was started 11:18 - Accommodations and The DRIPBaR customer experience 14:24 - Business model and different revenue streams 22:59 - What the ideal DRIPBaR owner looks like and the semi-absentee model 31:35 - What makes them unique in the health and wellness market and current culture 36:07 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoach Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ The DRIPBaR website https://thedripbar.com/ Visit Entreprenuer.com for a wealth of information for people just like you! https://www.entrepreneur.com/