Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Fifty Eight - Got Labor Issues? Here is What to Do About It
Got labor issues? Listen to this week's episode to learn about the things you need to think about as a business owner when building your team and how to mitigate labor issues. Episode Highlights: How FranCoach can help you with staffing The importance of knowing what type of staff you best manage Skilled labor vs unskilled labor How to be a good boss and what that means for your business Real world example of what NOT to do How to create a culture that nurtures employee retention

FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow.