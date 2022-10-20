



Franchising 101 - Episode Fifty Five - The Face of the Business. Is it you?

Are you the face of your franchise? This episode covers what being the Face of the Business entails, what it does not entail, and what it can look like for you and your franchise. What it means to be the Face of the Business and who is usually best suited for this role What the Face of the Business is NOT Different ways to be the Face of the Business that work for your business and lifestyle How the Face of the Business factors in with your franchise selection process