Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode Fifty Two - This New Franchise is Zoom-ing to the Top of Their Industry
Today's episode is a conversation with one of our franchise partners about their unique franchising opportunity that provides both a surprisingly quick path to profitability and a happy, positive lifestyle. What they do, services they offer, and their customers The origin of Zoom Room and how it came to be What business has been like during a pandemic What they look for in a franchise owner The Zoom Room business model and how it works so well Location, staff and investment requirements Pricing models and strategies and how they support their owners