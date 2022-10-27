Franchising 101 Podcast
Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Seventeen - What Happens After Signing the Franchise Agreement?
Welcome to Franchising 101, your one-stop-shop for all things franchising! On this episode, FranCoach Founder & CEO, Tim Parmeter, answers a frequently asked question: What happens towards the end of the process after you sign the franchise agreement and what is the timeline to get open. Episode Highlights: 0:00 - Intro 1:20 - Who is FranCoach? 1:49 - Taking time to celebrate 3:10 - Timeline to open for retail businesses and factors to consider 10:22 - Timeline to open for non-retail 14:59 - Stretching out or speeding up the process between signing the FA and opening 20:17 - How to get in touch with FranCoach