



Franchising 101 Podcast

Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Twenty One - The Most Amazing Residential Product Is Also a Franchisee's Dream Come True

Welcome back! This week on Franchising 101 we have another one of our 600+ franchise partners here to talk about their brand. This one is a truly unique product line and service with a huge opportunity to expand into a very large and lucrative market. Listen in! Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! https://francoach.net/ Episode Highlights: 0:00 - Intro 1:23 - Interview begins 2:00 - About Courtney Harmon and how she got into franchising 6:31 - About Softroc, the company, the product, and the customers 10:00 - The business model 11:01 - The role of the owner 11:56 - Space and inventory needed to get started 14:04 - Beyond residential business 17:40 - The support in place for owners 19:58 - Who they’re looking for as owners 24:58 - Closing and how to get in touch with FranCoach Links and resources mentioned in this episode: Schedule a call https://meetings.hubspot.com/tim17 Franchising 101 podcast website with a library of past episodes http://franchising101.net/ Softroc website https://www.softroc.com/ Visit Entreprenuer.com for a wealth of information for people just like you! https://www.entrepreneur.com/ Interested in franchise ownership? Schedule a call with one of our coaches today! FranCoach is connected with over 500 franchises and we walk you through the process of finding the perfect franchise for you. Our services are always free and we commit ourselves to helping you find your better tomorrow. https://francoach.net/ If you enjoy the podcast, would you please consider leaving a short review on Apple Podcasts/iTunes? It takes less than 60 seconds and it really makes a difference in getting our message out to more people who can use it. Sign up for our email newsletter at FranCoach.net Interested in sponsoring the podcast? Contact us at info@francoach.net Follow FranCoach: Twitter: twitter.com/FranCoach4U Facebook: facebook.com/francoach4u/ YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC1GtG31hWoecEONdScIJOsQ