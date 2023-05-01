Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Twenty Six - 2023 Kick Off

Franchising 101 - Episode One Hundred Twenty Three - What is the Role of a Franchise Owner?

This week on Franchising 101, FranCoach Founder & CEO, Tim Parmeter, answers questions submitted by listeners about becoming a franchise owner: What is the role of the owner? What can that look like? Are there any skills required? Listen in as he reviews some questions you should ask yourself as an owner and how the Francoach process helps you through the process of finding the right franchise for you. Episode Highlights: 0:00 - Intro 1:13 - Who is FranCoach? 1:54 - FranCoach Process 3:33 - Questions you should ask yourself as an owner 14:15 - Does industry experience matter? 16:41 - Skill required and what all franchises are looking for in their owners 19:11 - How to get in touch with FranCoach