Get A Real Job
Want a Career in Sports Broadcasting? You Need to Be Ready For Anything. Including Bears.
Brandon Tierney, host of Discovery's 'Man vs. Bear,' breaks down his unpredictable journey from unpaid intern to national broadcaster.
|Title
|Episode 3: Want a Career in Sports Broadcasting? You Need to Be Ready For Anything. Including Bears.
|Episode 2: The Indiana Jones of Biology Has Been Attacked By Hippos More Than Once
|Episode 1: Get A Real Job Debuts January 21, 2020
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.