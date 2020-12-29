Episode 46: How Olympic Icon Bode Miller MacGyver-ed His Way to a Medal

Episode 45: He Made 'The Toys That Made Us'

Episode 44: Santa Claus!

Episode 43: Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne

Episode 42: Judy Smith: The Real-Life Olivia Pope Knows How to Handle a Crisis

Episode 41: The First Human to Travel to the Bottom of Every Ocean

Episode 40: Dan Aykroyd: The Funny Business of Serious Vodka

Episode 39: Food Network Star Carla Hall: 'My Career Is Based on a Dare'

Episode 38: Mastodon Drummer Brann Dailor Is Quite Loud

Episode 37: Pro Wrestler Cody Rhodes Is Nice!

Episode 36: Bethenny Frankel: ‘I Had to Learn to Be a Gangster’

Episode 35: How Suzanne Somers Squeezed a Fortune Out of ThighMaster

Episode 34: Erin Andrews Is Learning to Be Patient!

Episode 33: Chess Grandmaster Maurice Ashley

Episode 32: Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Turning Zoom Dread on Its Head

Episode 31: Soledad O'Brien Is Very Busy

Episode 30: Soccer Legend Abby Wambach

Episode 29: Shark Week Survival Tip: "Try Not to Act Like Prey"

Episode 28: Chef Michael Chernow: Meatballs and Mayhem in the Kitchen

Episode 27: Getting Dirty With Mike Rowe

Episode 26: Max Greenfield Knows the Life of a Dad Is Insane and Wants to Help

Episode 25: The Dino Cowboy: He Stopped Herding Cattle to Hunt T. Rexes

Episode 24: Diesel Brothers: Big Trucks, Big Beards and Big Fun

Episode 23: ESPN's Jay Williams Talks Pro Sports and Race in America

Episode 22: The Vet Life' Veterinarians: Happy Dogs, Happy Poops

Episode 21: Explorer Colin O'Brady On Achieving the Impossible

Episode 20: Comedian Tom Shillue: The Power of Realizing Nobody Cares!

Episode 19: How MICK Spun Records for LeBron, Prince and Michelle Obama and Built His Own Branding Biz

Episode 18: Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Make Something Great With Other People

