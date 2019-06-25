Habits & Hustle
Episode 16: Dr. Chris Donaghue – Sex Positivity, Being an Advocate, and Being Real
Dr. Chris Donaghue is a licensed sex therapist, one of only 500 in the world. He joins us to discuss Sex Positivity! Dr. Donaghue identifies with gender fluidity and considers himself sexually fluid. Doesn't pigeonhole his attraction to specific genders. Has dated men, women, transgender, and was even in a "throuple" (relationship involving three people). He gives us his take on dating apps like Hinge, Bumble, and Tinder.