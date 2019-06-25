Habits & Hustle
Episode 15: Justin Peck – Professional Racecar Driver – Bipolar Disorder, The Flow State, and Working Out Your Mind
Justin Peck is a professional off-road racer and author with an incredible story. We get very deep in this episode about mental illness and his experience with bipolar disorder and opiate addiction. We also talk about his book, what racing life is like, how he stays present, the routines that help him cope with his emotional challenges, healing from injuries and the importance of listening to our bodies.Trigger warning: If hearing about suicide and other topics related to mental illness and addiction will upset you, skip this episode.