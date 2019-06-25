Habits & Hustle
Episode 13: Samantha Daniels – Corporate Attorney Turned Professional Matchmaker
Are you looking for love? Matchmaker Samantha Daniels joins us today to talk about how she pivoted from corporate lawyer to matchmaker. We gives us her unique perspective on dating apps, her company Samantha’s Table, the 85% rule, what it means when you’re dating more than one person at once, what you need to do to find “the one,” how #metoo has changed dating, her upcoming online course, being in an equal partnership and how mindset affects everything. If you’re not single, you will still benefit from listening to this episode because Samantha shares many tidbits that can be applied to a variety of relationships.