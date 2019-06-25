Habits & Hustle
Episode 10: Toni Ko – One Of America’s Wealthiest Self-Made Woman – Talks Sweat Equity, Patience, & How She Hustles
Founder of NYX Cosmetics, Toni Ko was named America’s wealthiest self-made woman by Forbes in 2017. The humble entrepreneur joins us today to discuss her journey coming to the US and not knowing a word of English to how she started NYX, product development, and why she sold to L’oreal in 2014 for $500 million. Toni and I talked about her journey from living with her parents and working for them, to how she came up with the idea for NYX, her new business venture, Thomas James LA sunglasses, the importance of being frugal, why she would rather buy a building than a Birkin bag, making to-do lists, her daily routine, life hacks, raising chickens and so much more.