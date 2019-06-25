Habits & Hustle
Episode 8: Darren Prince – Sports and Celebrity Agent – Going From Rock Bottom to “Aiming High”
Super Agent Darren Prince has had a wild ride. He openly shares about his battle with opiate addiction, how he went from selling baseball cards as a teenager to working with some of the biggest names in sports and Hollywood including Joe Frazier, Pamela Anderson, Hulk Hogan, and Dennis Rodman. He also talks about what needs to do to stay sober, his morning routine, fitness, and his new book Aiming High. Even if you haven’t experienced addiction, we all have challenges to overcome. This conversation with Darren will inspire you. Addiction specialist Dr. Abe Malkin joins us.