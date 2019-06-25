Habits & Hustle
Episode 1: Jordan Harbinger – Networking tips, the 1% edge, and More
Jordan Harbinger joins us for our first episode. He is the host of The Jordan Harbinger Show, which was one of the top downloaded podcasts on iTunes in 2018. He talks about going from Wall Street attorney to pick up artist and how he became the communications expert and speaker he is today.In this episode you’ll learn Jordan’s best networking tips, what it’s like to train government intelligence agents, the 1% edge, how to know if someone is deceiving you, what it’s like behind the scenes of his podcast and what his guests need to do before they’re booked on the show.