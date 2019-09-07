Habits & Hustle
Episode 19: Katelyn Ohashi & Coach Val – Choices, Winning, & Giving Back to Your Community
Our guests on this episode are Katelyn Ohashi and former UCLA gymnastics coach, Val Kondos. Katelyn is a former UCLA gymnast, whose perfect score floor routine went viral earlier this year, and Coach Val is considered one of the most winningest college gymnastic coaches of all time. They talk with us about their successes, what’s more important than winning, and giving back to the community. Katelyn Ohashi’s Viral 10.0 Floor Routine