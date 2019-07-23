Habits & Hustle
Episode 21: Jerry West – NBA legend, Greatest NBA Executive of All Time – Competitive Mindset and Dreaming
The list for Jerry West goes on and on. He's literally NBA Logo. He's undeniably the greatest NBA Executive of all time. The Laker legend is responsible for trading for Kobe Bryant, signing Shaquille O'Neal, he's was a big part of assembling the Golden State Warriors Dynasty, and most recently he worked his magic again by trading for superstar Paul George and signing Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to the LA Clippers. In this episode, Jerry opens up about his tough childhood and the struggles he encountered growing up in rural West Virginia, how he found basketball and even his superstitions. We talk about the importance of a competitive mindset and the power of being a dreamer. The Youtube Link to this Episode