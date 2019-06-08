Habits & Hustle
Episode 23: David Meltzer – Unconscious Competencies, Losing Everything, and Family Banks
David Meltzer is an Executive Business Coach and the CEO of Sports 1 Marketing. In this episode, we discuss David’s journey from growing up poor to building extreme financial success, then losing it all and doing it all over with lessons learned. David also shares how he runs his coaching business and the importance and strategies of wealth maintenance. Youtube Link To This EpisodeDavid Meltzer’s Website