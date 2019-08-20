Episode 25: Episode 25: Raif Derrazi – HIV/AIDS Education, Bodybuilding, and Evolving Out of a Victim Mindset

Episode 24: Episode 24: Jen Esquer – Body Conversation, Breath Work, and Taking Ownership of Your Health

Episode 23: Episode 23: David Meltzer – Unconscious Competencies, Losing Everything, and Family Banks

Episode 22: Episode 22: Lisa Bilyeu – Marriage, Partnership, and Business Success

Episode 21: Episode 21: Jerry West – NBA legend, Greatest NBA Executive of All Time – Competitive Mindset and Dreaming

Episode 20: Episode 20: Andy & Michael – Founders of Whole Life Challenge – Health, Wellness, & the Importance of Mobility

Episode 19: Episode 19: Katelyn Ohashi & Coach Val – Choices, Winning, & Giving Back to Your Community

Episode 18: Episode 18: Just Jared – Celebrity Writer – Why Second Place Is The First Loser

Episode 17: Episode 17: Natasha Case – Founder of Coolhaus – Finding Your Passion, Being Scrappy, & Smart Marketing

Episode 16: Episode 16: Dr. Chris Donaghue – Sex Positivity, Being an Advocate, and Being Real

Episode 15: Episode 15: Justin Peck – Professional Racecar Driver – Bipolar Disorder, The Flow State, and Working Out Your Mind

Episode 14: Episode 14: Jess Suchan – Health and Wellness Coach – Building Wellness, Balance, and Intention in Your Life

Episode 13: Episode 13: Samantha Daniels – Corporate Attorney Turned Professional Matchmaker

Episode 12: Episode 12: Brian Cain – Mental Performance Coach – The Ten Pillars of Mental Performance Mastery

Episode 11: Episode 11: John Pinto – Co-Founder of BoomBoom Nasal Inhalers – Shark Tank, Having a Vision, and Creating Your Own Industry

Episode 10: Episode 10: Toni Ko – One Of America’s Wealthiest Self-Made Woman – Talks Sweat Equity, Patience, & How She Hustles

Episode 9: Episode 9: Darshan Shah – Surgeon and Health & Wellness Expert – Dishes the Goods on Longevity

Episode 8: Episode 8: Darren Prince – Sports and Celebrity Agent – Going From Rock Bottom to “Aiming High”

Episode 7: Episode 7: Deepika Chopra – Optimism Doctor™ – The Science Behind The Law Of Attraction, Mindfulness, Affirmations and More!

Episode 6: Episode 6: Dolvett Quince – TV Personality, Motivational Speaker – Physical and Mental Fitness, Spirituality, and His Morning Routine

Episode 5: Episode 5: Tom Bilyeu – Founder of Quest Nutrition and Impact Theory – Importance Of Mindset, His Routines And Habits, and More!

Episode 4: Episode 4: Cathy Heller – Creating Great Podcast Content, Why She Quit Her Successful Career, and The Importance of Being Vulnerable

Episode 3: Episode 3: Dennis Rodman, The 5X NBA Champion – Workout Routines, His Daily Bet With Michael Jordan, Self-Love, & Kim Jong-un

Episode 2: Episode 2: Dr. Breus, The Sleep Doctor – The 8-Hour Sleeping Myth, Sleeping With The TV On, and More

