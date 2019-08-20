My Queue

Podcast / Habits & Hustle
Habits & Hustle
Habits & Hustle
Episode 25: Raif Derrazi – HIV/AIDS Education, Bodybuilding, and Evolving Out of a Victim Mindset
Raif Derrazi is an HIV+ bodybuilder and an HIV/AIDS activist. In this episode, he shares the story of his diagnosis, his rock bottom, and his incredible journey of changing his life to one of gratitude and positivity. Raif is on a mission to educate us all on how far healthcare has come in managing HIV/AIDS and to undo the stigma our society has on the disease and the communities living with HIV/AIDS.  Youtube Link To This EpisodeRaif's TwitterRaif's Instagram
Episode 25: Episode 25: Raif Derrazi – HIV/AIDS Education, Bodybuilding, and Evolving Out of a Victim Mindset
