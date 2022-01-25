Habits and Hustle Re-Release! Episode 122: Harpreet Singh Rai – CEO of Oura Health – Improving Sleeping, Productivity, & Wearables

In light of the #OuraChallenge that went viral this week, we thought re-uploading this episode was super appropriate!! Harpreet Singh Rai is the CEO of Oura Health. Harpreet's view on sleep and its vital effect on every aspect of our lives are fascinating. Carving out a place in an already competitive field, especially for how small it is, Rai and Oura Health have solidified their position as an easy, convenient, and adaptive wearable. From getting coffee with the founder of a hemorrhaging company to becoming CEO only a year later Rai explains what he saw as important about this product he used before he ever had a stake in it, and the niche they found to grow and become one of the most successful wearables in the business. Where some may have faltered during the pandemic, Oura Health filled a unique necessity in their determination to do what they could as a company to help. Harpreet truly is inspiring and the technology they're working with could change more than just exercise, fitness, and baseline health. It could change monitoring fertility, illness, and even help prevent a pandemic on the level we've seen from ever happening again. Give it a listen.