Habits & Hustle
Episode 201: Lisa Stardust - Resident Astrologer at The Today Show, Best Selling Author, Tarot Card Reader and Energy Healer
Lisa Stardust is the Resident Astrologer at The Today Show, a best-selling author, tarot card reader, and energy healer. In this episode, Lisa reads Jen's charts, explains what exactly Mercury being "in retrograde" means, and discusses her work on The Today Show as well as the many publications she freelances in. Taking on the questions of how and why people should look to astrology for a better understanding of their circumstances as well as attempting to make the field more accessible to the public at large, Lisa doesn't shy away from a clear-line discussion about use and misuse as well as the personal responsibility at play when astrology is involved. Maybe you're deep in astrology, yourself, or maybe you've never understood it. Whether it's unfamiliar, or a way of life for you, this episode is filled with interesting info for you to parse.