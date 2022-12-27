Episode 201: Lisa Stardust - Resident Astrologer at The Today Show, Best Selling Author, Tarot Card Reader and Energy Healer

Episode 173: Jenna Kutcher – Digital Marketer, Host of Goal Digger, and Author

Pre-order Jen's New Book: Bigger, Better, Bolder today: https://amzn.to/3hvtqYp Jenna Kutcher is a Digital Marketer, Host of Goal Digger, and Author. She is a major proponent of just doing what you can with what you have, and this episode is full of little Jenna-isms to break your patterns and nail down your ideas. Seriously, she does her podcast in a closet with no video component, just starting because she knew she'd put it off forever waiting for the "right moment" or for things to be "perfect." Now, it's the biggest podcast of its kind in the U.S. with over 65 MILLION downloads and counting, and she didn't know a thing about podcasting! Not only that, but now she's written a book without really knowing how and doesn't seem to be slowing down. Need a little inspiration to kick you into following through on your projects? Looking for someone to snap you out of your own monotony with some practical/actionable advice? Maybe you've been in the game a while and need a little reminder of why you're doing it. Give this one a listen!